Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 7, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – THE GOOD DOCTOR: “Yippee Ki-Yay” (509)
In an effort to please Salen (Rachel Bay Jones), Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore THE VOICE of a famous pop star. In addition, Reznick and Park treat a man whose 17-year-old son, Cody (Matthew Horner), is confined to a wheelchair due to COMPLICATIONS related to Kabuki Syndrome.
Guest starring is Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, David Marciano as Joe, Matthew Horner as Cody, Aly Michalka as Lexi Dunn and AJ Michalka as Nelly Dunn.
"Yippee Ki-Yay" was written by David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman, and directed by Dinh Thai.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
Guest starring is Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, David Marciano as Joe, Matthew Horner as Cody, Aly Michalka as Lexi Dunn and AJ Michalka as Nelly Dunn.
"Yippee Ki-Yay" was written by David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman, and directed by Dinh Thai.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: