Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 4, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – THE GOOD DOCTOR: “Growing Pains” (513)
While Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage "biohacker" whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a young woman who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain. Additionally, Dr. Reznick looks to take the NEXT step in her relationship with Dr. Park. (TV-14, D)
"Growing Pains" was written by Jim Adler and directed by Cayman Grant.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
"Growing Pains" was written by Jim Adler and directed by Cayman Grant.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: