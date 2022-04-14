Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Thursday, April 21, 2022
MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, April 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
After facing a nutty Mystery Box challenge, 11 junior chefs compete in a fiery elimination challenge. They also welcome back MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Edition Season Seven winner Che Spiotta in the all-new "Junior Edition: Where's Walnuts?" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, April 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns for a highly anticipated eighth season, giving talented kids the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of mouth-watering challenges.
This season, the Top 16 junior chefs, all between the ages of 8 and 13, receive a coveted white apron and must prove that they deserve to stay in the game by completing their first mystery challenge of the season. Judges and mentors in Season Eight include world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate, author and new judge Daphne Oz. The three culinary heavyweights will determine which pint-sized home cook will be named America's NEXT MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.
One of the toughest seasons yet, Season Eight will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-testants, including cooking a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair, participating in a WWE-themed episode, competing to see how they size up to monster trucks at a MOTOCROSS track, and welcoming Gordon's daughter, Tilly Ramsay, into THE KITCHEN for a donut challenge.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here: