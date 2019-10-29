Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, November 15, 2019

"Ne'e aku, ne'e mai ke one o Punahoa" - Five-0 teams up with a DEA agent to search for a killer whose plane crashed in the jungle with $10 million worth of heroin on board. Also, Grover is thrilled when his niece Siobhan (guest star Nia Holloway) comes to try out for the University of Hawaii basketball team, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Basketball star Metta World Peace guest stars as himself. The episode was co-written by series star Chi McBride.



("Ne'e aku, ne'e mai ke one o Punahoa" is Hawaiian for "That way and this way shifts the sands of Punahoa")



HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.



Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.



The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.





