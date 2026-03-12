John Leguizamo, Dan Fogler & More Join Action Thriller ALL DAY & ALL NIGHT

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway alums Kumail Nanjiani, John Leguizamo and Dan Fogler, alongside O’Shea Jackson Jr., have joined previously announced Josh Hartnett in the cast of the action thriller All Day & All Night.

The film, written by Tommy Wirkola and John Niven, will be directed by Wirkola, the Norwegian filmmaker best known for the Violent and Dead Snow franchises. Wirkola and Hartnett will produce alongside XYZ Films. The film is set for production later in 2026.

The movie follows reformed bank robber Billy Davies (Hartnett), who, after his daughter gets into Harvard, returns to a life of crime to come up with the tuition money. But when the bank heist goes horribly wrong, he and his crew (Nanjiani, Jackson Jr.) accidentally stumble onto the set of a failing reality TV show.

Now, Billy must stay on air long enough to figure out an escape plan from the cops (Leguizamo and Fogler) trying to arrest him and the mob trying to kill him, while the producers must keep the show on air long enough to boost their ratings and evade cancellation.

Wirkola is in postproduction on Universal’s VIOLENT NIGHT 2, being released December 2026, and has the shark thriller THRASH starring Phoebe Dynevor coming out on Netflix this summer, which he wrote, directed and produced.

Kumail Nanjiani is an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and producer. In 2025, he made his Broadway debut as Mary's Husband in Oh, Mary! He previously co-wrote and starred in the Academy Award–nominated film The Big Sick and rose to prominence as Dinesh on HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

Most recently, Nanjiani released his first comedy special in twelve years, “Night Thoughts,” which garnered critical acclaim and received a Golden Globe nomination. Nanjiani joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kingo in Eternals and has also starred in features including The Lovebirds and Stuber. His additional credits span television, film, and voice work, including his most recent appearance in Prime Video’s “Fallout” and upcoming role in The Breadwinners for Sony.

John Leguizamo is an Emmy Award–winning actor, writer, producer, and Tony Award–winning performer. He first gained widespread recognition with standout roles in CARLITO’S WAY, TO WONG FOO, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING! JULIE NEWMAR, and ROMEO + JULIET.

Leguizamo has also delivered performances in MOULIN ROUGE!, JOHN WICK, and ENCANTO, while also voicing Sid in the global blockbuster ICE AGE franchise. He earned critical acclaim for his one-man Broadway shows, including FREAK and LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS. Leguizamo has worked with Wirkola before, starring in VIOLENT NIGHT as the lead villain MR. SCROOGE.

Tony award-winning actor Dan Fogler can most recently be seen in the series adaptation of THE RAINMAKER for USA and James Mangold's A COMPLETE UNKNOWN for Universal opposite Timothée Chalamet. Fogler recently wrapped shooting Season 3 of the HBO hit series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON.

Fogler stars in the FANTASTIC BEASTS franchise, helping launch the Wizarding WORLD SERIES in 2016 with FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM. His other recent credits include Netflix’s ERIC and Paramount+’s THE OFFER. Additional notable roles include AMC’s THE WALKING DEAD, Ang Lee’s TAKING WOODSTOCK, and the cult comedies FANBOYS and BALLS OF FURY. Fogler won the 2005 Tony Award for THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is an acclaimed American actor and rapper who made his breakout debut portraying his father, Ice Cube, in the critically acclaimed biopic STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON. He established himself as a leading man with performances in films such as INGRID GOES WEST, DEN OF THIEVES, and LONG SHOT.

Jackson has also starred in the sports drama JUST MERCY alongside Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. He appeared in the action sequel GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS and has also recently appeared in DEN OF THIEVES 2 and THE sHEADS, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.