KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Sequel Officially in the Works at Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that a sequel is officially in development for KPop Demon Hunters, the popular 2025 animated musical. The film was an unprecedented hit for the streamer, becoming the most-watched Netflix title of all time.

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who directed and co-wrote the first movie, will return for the follow-up, which marks the first project out of Netflix’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing deal with the filmmakers across animation. Like the first film, the sequel will be produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

KPop Demon Hunters has become the most popular Netflix film of all time, with more than 500 million global views since its premiere in July of 2025. The film continues to break records, with the fictional HUNTR/X becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and “Golden” becoming the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award. The song also won a Golden Globe Award and is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Golden”) at the 2026 Oscars, taking place this Sunday.

KPop Demon Hunters is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and features a script by Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Kang, and Appelhans. The ensemble includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee.

The movie follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet: an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

Photo Credit: Netflix