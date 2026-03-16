RIVERDANCE 30 - The Next Generation Comes to Aurora’s Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The magic of Irish dance will electrify Paramount Theatre's iconic stage in downtown Aurora when Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation will arrive for a limited engagement, March 27-29, 2026.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance has embarked on Riverdance 30 - The Next Generation, a special anniversary tour bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd., in the heart of downtown Aurora. Show times are Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 28 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 29 at 1 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $61-$176 (VIP Experience).﻿

﻿