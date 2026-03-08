Review: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JAPAN LAUNCHES 25TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT “DISCOVER U!!!”

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Universal Studios Japan will celebrate its 25th anniversary on March 31, 2026. To mark the milestone, the anniversary event “Discover U!!!” launched on March 4. The celebration will run for nearly a full year, through March 30, 2027. As a special season commemorating a quarter century of the park’s history, a wide range of entertainment experiences are unfolding across the entire resort.

A press preview was held on March 3 ahead of the official launch. During the event, a special anniversary ceremony and several new entertainment programs were unveiled to the media for the first time. The park was already filled with a festive atmosphere, offering a vibrant glimpse of the anniversary year to come.

I. Universal Studios Japan 25th Anniversary

Special Ceremony

Surprise Guests: Win Morisaki, Riisa Naka,

Yuno Nagao, and Yudai Chiba

A special ceremony celebrating the 25th anniversary took place on Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood Area. Riisa Naka, Yudai Chiba, Yuno Nagao, and Win Morisaki made a surprise appearance on stage. Popular park characters and entertainers also joined the celebration, while dancers in colorful costumes performed to lively music. Visitors gathered along the street, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the area.

The highlight of the ceremony came with a dance segment in which the four celebrities and the entertainers performed together. The excitement quickly spread across the venue as the energy reached its peak.

NO LIMIT! Parade: Discover U!!! Version

NO LIMIT! Parade: Discover U!!! Version with 25 Pikachu

One of the signature programs of the 25th anniversary celebration is the “NO LIMIT! Parade: Discover U!!! Version.” The parade features eight elaborate floats moving through the park to the new parade song “The Power of U.”

Beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, Minions, friends from Sesame Street, and characters from the Super Mario series appear one after another, waving to guests and bringing vibrant color to the parade route.

Among the highlights were 25 Pikachu appearing in celebration of the park’s 25th anniversary. Each Pikachu struck a different pose, drawing the attention of fans along the route.

Partway through the parade, a participatory segment called “Super Discover U!!! Time” invites guests to step onto the street and dance alongside the entertainers. Many guests joined in, creating a strong sense of unity throughout the area. Smiles spread among both children and adults, and before long even I found myself moving along to the rhythm of the music.

Riisa, who also joined the parade, reflected on the experience, saying, “Everyone was having so much fun that staying quiet would have made me stand out. I broke out of my shell and enjoyed it together with everyone.” Win commented, “It’s a parade that makes you forget about feeling embarrassed and helps you remove your limits,” emphasizing the event’s energetic appeal.

Universal Cars & Stars Collection

Doc has returned to the park after 10 years

In the Hollywood Area, the special event “Universal Cars & Stars Collection” showcases vehicles from past attractions, offering guests a chance to reflect on the park’s history.

Vehicles on display include the time machine from Back to the Future, the fire truck from Backdraft, and the Bluesmobile from The Blues Brothers, creating a must-see lineup for film fans.

One of the most talked-about appearances was Emmett Brown, better known as Doc Brown, who returned to the park for the first time in about ten years. During the fan greeting, Doc appeared in a look straight out of the film, delighting visitors gathered nearby. Meeting the iconic character in person offered a truly unique experience. Even I paused for a moment, captivated by the sight.

Win, who says he is a longtime fan of Back to the Future, recalled the moment: “I thought, ‘Is that time machine really here!?’ Then Doc suddenly appeared and I was so surprised. I kept saying, ‘Doc is here! Doc is here!’ I was just overwhelmed with excitement.”

Universal Studios Japan 25th Anniversary Special Night Show

In the evening, the “Universal Studios Japan 25th Anniversary Special Night Show” was presented at the park’s iconic Universal Globe. The special performance was staged exclusively on the preview day, offering media a first look at the anniversary celebration. The show also marked the first drone performance in the park’s history.

In the night sky, lights formed images of Woody Woodpecker, Winnie Woodpecker, and the 25th anniversary logo. The shapes shifted continuously, drawing guests’ attention upward as they paused to watch the glowing display.

The spectacle spread across the sky like a celebration for the entire park, creating a memorable moment that symbolized the beginning of the anniversary year.

25th Anniversary Limited Food

Chicken Leg Curry Meal

Special anniversary food items are also available throughout the park. The Studio Stars Restaurant has been renovated with a refreshed menu featuring dishes reminiscent of an American diner, including BBQ pork ribs and BLT burgers.

Among the highlights is the “Chicken Leg Curry Meal,” a hearty dish served with a large chicken leg. Another popular item is the 35-centimeter (14 inch)-long hot dog created in collaboration with ITHOHAM. Its impressive size offers a satisfying bite, while the variety of toppings adds different flavors throughout the meal. The combination with lemon provides a refreshing contrast, making it enjoyable from start to finish.

II. Wicked: For Good Celebration

An exhibition celebrating the release of Wicked is also featured in the park. Replica costumes from the film are on display, and guests can meet characters such as Glinda and Elphaba. The limited-time “WICKED Churritos - Peanut Butter Flavor” further adds to the immersive atmosphere inspired by the film’s world.

III. Conclusion

Special Night Show

At Universal Studios Japan’s 25th anniversary celebration, nostalgic attractions and new entertainment experiences are presented side by side. Longtime fans can revisit cherished memories, while first-time visitors will discover something entirely new.

The entire park is wrapped in a festive atmosphere, where simply walking through the streets feels exciting. With the launch of “Discover U!!!,” the anniversary year celebrating a quarter century of entertainment has officially begun.

