LITTLE PLAYS Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in May

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Little Plays, an FMCT Mainstage Play, will come to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in May 2026.

Get ready for an intimate and captivating theatrical experience with FMCT’s “Little Plays” series, launching in Season 79! These short, straight plays will feature small casts of talented actors and minimalistic sets, allowing the powerful storytelling and dynamic performances to take center stage.

Each play offers a unique glimpse into different worlds and characters, delivering impactful narratives in a concise format. With their focus on raw emotion and compelling dialogue,

“Little Plays” promises to engage and inspire audiences, proving that sometimes the most profound stories come in the smallest packages.