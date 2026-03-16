TANNHAUSER Will Be Performed at the Centro Cultural de Belém This Spring

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The opera Tannhäuser by Richard Wagner will be presented in concert performances at the Centro Cultural de Belém this spring. The performances are scheduled for April 23 and April 25, 2026, taking place in the venue’s Grande Auditório in Lisbon.

Presented by the Fundação Centro Cultural de Belém in collaboration with Teatro Nacional de São Carlos, the production features stage direction by Max Hoehn and musical direction by conductor Graeme Jenkins. The performances will be accompanied by the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra and the Choir of the National Theater of São Carlos, with chorus direction by Giampaolo Vessella.

The cast features a number of internationally recognized opera singers, including Jonathan Stoughton in the title role of Tannhäuser, alongside André Baleiro as Wolfram von Eschenbach, Allison Oakes as Elisabeth, and Annemarie Kremer as Venus. Additional performers include Wolfgang Rauch as Hermann and Marco Alves dos Santos as Walther von der Vogelweide.

Tannhäuser is one of Wagner’s most celebrated operas, exploring themes of love, redemption, and artistic devotion through the story of a minstrel torn between earthly passion and spiritual salvation. The work is renowned for its sweeping orchestral writing and powerful choral scenes, making it a cornerstone of the Romantic opera repertoire.

Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. on both April 23 and April 25, 2026.