Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 16, 2026- EVERY BRILLIANT THING Opens On Broadway
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Wake up and catch up with BroadwayWorld! We’ve got all the latest highlights you don’t want to miss from yesterday’s theatre news. Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle are prepping for their Broadway debuts in the revival of PROOF, while a brand new cast has moved into Hadestown. Daniel Radcliffe opens in Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway to rave reviews, plus Kristin Chenoweth reflects on the early closing of The Queen of Versailles. Don’t miss Sting and Shaggy’s musical moment on The Tonight Show, and see what’s brewing with Josh Groban’s new album and Lena Hall’s original solo project. Plus, celebrate young talent with TUTS’s Hadestown: Teen Edition, and remember stage legend Jane Lapotaire. Let’s jump in and see what’s new on Broadway and beyond!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Wednesday, March 18
CATS: The Jellicle Ball begins previews on Broadway
Becky Shaw begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Ayo Edebiri & Don Cheadle Are Getting Ready for Their Broadway Debuts in PROOF
The first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof, is coming to Broadway. Watch in this video as the whole company chats more about what audiences can expect.
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Video: A New Cast is Going Way Down to HADESTOWN
A whole new cast has just entered Hadestown! Earlier this month, the show welcomed Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ Gary Dourdan as ‘Hades,’ J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes,’ Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone,’ and Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice.’ Watch in this video as the entire cast weighs in on the first days of their new gig!
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Review Roundup: Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Stars in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway
The Broadway premiere of Duncan MacMillan’s EVERY BRILLIANT THING, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe opens at Broadway's Hudson Theatre tonight. Read the reviews!
|Must Watch
| Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reflects on THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Early Closing: 'We Got So Close'
by Josh Sharpe
While on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the NBC series Stumble, Kristin Chenoweth reflected on the early Broadway closing of The Queen of Versailles and shared her appreciation for her colleagues and co-stars. Watch her appearance now.. (more...)
| Video: Whitney Leavitt Joins SPELLING BEE as Guest Speller
by Michael Major
Whitney Leavitt made a special appearance at The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee this week. Watch a video of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and Dancing With the Stars alum as a 'guest speller' on her night off from Chicago.. (more...)
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Video: Sting and Shaggy Perform THE LAST SHIP Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Video: Matthew Broderick Previews Role as Self-Obsessed Actor in ULSTER AMERICAN
Video: Lee Mead and More in Trailer For BARNUM UK Tour
|Hot Photos
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Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Draws Golden Tickets That Allow Access to Unlimited Shows, for Life
Photos: BTC Hosts Third Annual BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Educational Theatre Foundation has announced the appointment of two nationally respected theatre leaders to its Board of Trustees. Learn more about them here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Josh Groban Confirms New Movie Album CINEMATIC; Listen to 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban has officially announced his new movie-themed album. Fittingly called Cinematic, the ten-song collection sees Groban cover songs from films like The Godfather, Casablanca, and more. Listen to his new rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, also featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.. (more...)
TUTS Will Stage HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION with Houston's Young Talent
by Stephi Wild
TUTS Education will invite audiences to journey to the underworld in an electrifying student production of Hadestown: Teen Edition, brought to life by a cast of rising young performers.. (more...)
Tony Award Winning Stage Veteran Jane Lapotaire Passes Away at 81
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen veteran Jane Lapotaire, who won Olivier and Tony Awards for portraying French singer Édith Piaf in the play Piaf, passed away on March 5 at 81 years old.. (more...)
The Soraya Will Feature Audra McDonald and More in 2026-27 Season
by Stephi Wild
Six prominent debuts will be among the 40-plus performances to be featured in the The Soraya's 2026-27 Season, highlighting the performing arts center's ongoing commitment to the breadth and excellence of its programs.. (more...)
Listen: Lena Hall Drops New Album 'Lullabies for the End of the World'
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated performer Lena Hall has released her new album Lullabies for the End of the World, marking her debut original solo project. Listen to it here.. (more...)
John Legend and Mike Jackson Join CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Producing Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
EGOT winner John Legend and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer Mike Jackson, through their company Get Lifted Film Co. have joined the producing team of CATS: The Jellicle Ball.. (more...)
REDCAT Will Present Harmony Holiday's SPECTACULAR BROODING This Spring
by Stephi Wild
Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, will present Harmony Holiday's Spectacular Brooding, on view April 4 - July 5, 2026.. (more...)
Interview: THE NOAH TODD BAND at famed WELLINGTON SQUARE FARMERS MARKET!
by Gavin Glynn
Live performances have been trending upwards in public spaces such as Los Angeles Farmers Markets, Chicago community bandstands, NY parks & recreation and even Dallas airport concourses are discovering authentic music crowds. The Noah Todd Band is an excellent example of high quality performers who just want to make more music but be heard by the masses. . (more...)
Listen: Jeremy Beloate Drops New Original Single 'Healer'
by Josh Sharpe
Jeremy Beloate, currently starring opposite Todrick Hall in Hall’s original musical Midnight in London, has released his new single “Healer,” out now. Check out the new song here.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Gracie Lawrence
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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