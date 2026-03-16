Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 16, 2026- EVERY BRILLIANT THING Opens On Broadway

Video: Sting and Shaggy Perform THE LAST SHIP Medley on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Josh Sharpe

During Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Sting and Shaggy took the stage to perform a medley of 'All This Time' and 'The Last Ship' from the musical. Check it out here. . (more...)

Video: Matthew Broderick Previews Role as Self-Obsessed Actor in ULSTER AMERICAN

by Josh Sharpe

Matthew Broderick is starring in the American Premiere of David Ireland's Ulster American, now running at Irish Repertory Theatre. On Friday, the Tony winner visited CBS Mornings to talk about the play and what about it appealed to him. Watch the interview now.. (more...)