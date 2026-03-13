Brandi Carlile Extends Massive 'The Human Tour' Through the Fall

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brandi Carlile will continue her “The Human Tour” this fall with newly confirmed stops across North America, including Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and San Diego’s The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, among many others.

Special guests on the tour include Jensen McRae, I’m With Her, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Head and The Heart, Stephen Wilson Jr. and CMAT. See below for the complete tour itinerary. General on sale begins Friday, March 20 at 10:00am local time. VIP packages will be available for all shows.

As always, paid members of Carlile’s Bramily community are given the first chance to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00am local time here. Artist presale for North America starts Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00am local time. Register here to receive a presale code.

Ahead of the fall run, Carlile will return to The Gorge Amphitheatre this spring with her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend on May 29, 30 and 31. The Highwomen will headline night three, which was recently added due to overwhelming demand. Additional special guests across The Gorge weekend are Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, I’m With Her, Brittney Spencer and Sara Bareilles. Carlile will also headline Newport Folk Festival on July 26.

Travel packages are available for Carlile’s Red Rocks weekend — bundling show tickets with local hotel accommodations, round-trip transportation to the venue, and exclusive travel package merchandise. Fans can choose a 3-night package that includes tickets to all three shows, or a 1-night package for the September 11, 12, or 13, 2026 performances.

The upcoming dates follow the acclaimed first leg of “The Human Tour,” which included shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Boston’s TD Garden. The spring run also featured “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis,” which raised over $700,000 for Minnesota’s The Advocates for Human Rights and was livestreamed from Carlile’s sold-out show at Minneapolis’ Target Center.

Carlile’s new album, Returning To Myself, produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past fall. Carlile was also recently honored as one of TIME’s 2026 Women of the Year, and performed a rendition of “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LX.

Brandi Carlile’s “The Human Tour”

BOLD on-sale next Friday, March 20 at 10:00am local time

May 20—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater<

May 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater<

May 29—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 30—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

May 31—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre‡

June 7—Charleston, SC—College of Charleston Cistern Yard (SOLD OUT)

July 26—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

August 13—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena+

August 14—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena+

August 16—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts+

August 18—Lenox, MA—Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed

August 20—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC#

August 21—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre#

August 23—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater#

August 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field#

August 26— Highland Park, IL—The Pavilion at Ravinia

August 29—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena^

September 1—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center§

September 3—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena§

September 5—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena§

September 6—Austin, TX—Moody Center§

September 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre||

September 17—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena**

September 19—Standford, CA—Frost Amphitheater**

September 20—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl**

September 22—San Diego, CA—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park**

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena††

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live††

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro††

October 21—London, U.K.—The O2††

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale††

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall††

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle††

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live††

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum††

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet††

November 1—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno††

*with special guests Indigo Girls and I’m With Her

†with special guests Bonnie Raitt and Sara Bareilles

‡with The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd and Brittney Spencer

+with special guest Jensen McRae

#with special guest I’m With Her

^with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

§with special guest The Head and The Heart

||with special guest Stephen Wilson Jr.

**with special guest CMAT

††with special guest KT Tunstall

Photo credit: Skyler Barberio