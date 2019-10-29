Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, November 4, 2019
"Dance-Off Week" - Seven celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete on the eighth week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
After a first-round dance to a style they have not performed before, the second round is the Dance-Off challenge. Two at a time, couples face off against one other on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time (Cha Cha, Jive or Salsa). The winners of each of the three dance-offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive two bonus points added to their judges' totals for the night. One couple will be granted dance-off immunity based on the leaderboard from the previous week and will not have to participate, receiving two bonus points as part of their immunity.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Elle King's "American Girl," Linda Ronstadt's "Heat Wave," Styx's "Come Sail Away," John Legend's "All of Me" and Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," among others. In addition, the dance-off songs include Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine's "Rhythm is Going to Get You," C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" and Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."
This week, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges' scores and tabulated in real time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). And for the first time in "Dancing" history, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
The couples are (with their dance style) the following:
Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Jive)
Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Jazz Charleston)
"The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Quickstep)
"The Office" actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov (Jive)
Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Salsa)
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Jazz)
TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Contemporary)
For the first time ever, "Dancing with the Stars" now has an official podcast! Every week with host Kym Johnson Herjavec, "Dancing with the Stars" fans can listen in and get a behind-the-ballroom perspective for all the latest backstage action, reactions and exclusive interviews with their favorite couples and cast members. These special access episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other podcast platforms. The "Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" is produced by BBC Studios. David King is the producer, and Fabrizia Mauro and Lisa Ledterman are the managing producers.
Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award-winning hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, "Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.
"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.
