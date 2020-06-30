Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, July 19, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Kathie Lee Gifford vs. Ricki Lake and 2 Chainz vs. Big Boi" - It's a faceoff between two legendary daytime show hosts when Kathie Lee Gifford competes against Ricki Lake. In the next game, rappers 2 Chainz and Big Boi go head-to-head to test their skills on this all-star episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," SUNDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud"'s sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head to head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Kathie Lee Gifford - Four-time Emmy Award-winning co-host of the fourth hour of "Today" with Hoda Kotb for 11 years - playing for The Association to Benefit ChildrenCassidy Gifford - daughterCody Gifford - sonErika Brown - Cody's fiancéeBen Wierda - Cassidy's fiancéTeam Ricki Lake - Emmy Award-winning actress, talk show host, producer, documentarian and activist - playing for The Jacaranda FoundationJeff Scult - friendMilo Sussman - sonOwen Sussman - sonSabena Frink - Milo's girlfriendTeam 2 Chainz - The Real U - playing for TRU FoundationSir Tek - business partnerAllen Parks - business partnerHott LockedN - The Real U artistWorl - The Real U artistTeam Big Boi - half of the diamond-certified recording group Outkast - playing for Big Kidz FoundationAntwan Patton II - sonRowena Patton - motherRenita Patton - cousinJalynn Adams - cousin"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.