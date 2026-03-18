Video: Trailer for CASEY AND DIANA at Citadel Theatre

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Citadel Theatre has released a trailer Casey and Diana, now playing April 4 through April 26, 2026, in the Maclab Theatre.

Written by Governor General's Award finalist Nick Green and directed by Lana Michelle Hughes, the production is presented as a co-production with Alberta Theatre Projects. The play arrives in Edmonton following a run in Calgary and previous productions across Canada.

Set in 1991 at Toronto's Casey House, Canada's first free-standing hospice for people living with HIV/AIDS, the drama takes place during the AIDS crisis as residents and staff prepare for a visit from Princess Diana. The story explores themes of care, connection, and dignity, balancing moments of humor with the realities of the time.

Casey and Diana has been staged at theatres across the country since its 2023 premiere at the Stratford Festival, including productions in Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Vancouver, and Halifax.

Director Lana Michelle Hughes said, "This play is special. Its beating heart is magic, humanity, and resistance. At a time when the world feels fractured, Nick Green offers us a story rooted in radical compassion, not as an abstract ideal, but as a lived, embodied practice."

The production continues its national run at Citadel Theatre through April 26, 2026.