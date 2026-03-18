BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN Sets Return with Allison Janney, Jon Batiste & More

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Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, will host friends old and new at her East Hampton home in a brand-new season of Be My Guest with Ina Garten, premiering Saturday, April 11th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

The season kicks off with star of stage, screen, and television Allison Janney, on her visit to Ina’s barn. Upcoming episodes feature get-togethers with award-winning composer, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and band leader Jon Batiste; journalist, broadcaster, and writer Hoda Kotb; and journalist and co-host of The New York Times award-winning podcast The Daily Michael Barbaro.

In the season premiere, Ina greets Allison Janney with Baked Fontina, and the prolific actress discusses Broadway breaks, FIGURE SKATING accidents and surprising stage-fright coping strategies. Ina then gives a cooking lesson in how to make perfect Cacio e Pepe and Lemon Vinaigrette, two recipes Allison has always wanted to master.

In the next episode, Ina welcomes Jon Batiste with Peanut Butter and Jelly Bars for a taste of nostalgia before their memorable conversation begins. Jon shares secret superpowers to stay strong in the face of adversity and talks about once-in-a-lifetime performances and making Grammy history. The musical maestro also takes over THE KITCHEN and teaches Ina how to make his Ma’s famous Louisiana-Style Red Beans and Rice.

The following week, Hoda Kotb’s visit begins with Ina showing her how to assemble an Easy Mezze Board with Marinated Herbed Feta. They talk memories, game-changing moments and momentous career decisions before heading to THE KITCHEN for a master class in fried chicken – Hoda’s favorite dish.

Later in the season, Ina turns the tables and puts journalist and The Daily host Michael Barbaro in the hot seat. After he talks about podcast success, storytelling tactics and his love of cooking, Ina makes Michael an updated Chicken Marbella recipe and he shows off his go-to cocktail, an Old-Fashioned.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her most recent book is her memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey. Be My Guest with Ina Garten is produced by Pacific Productions.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros./Food Network