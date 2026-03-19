Alyssa Wray to Perform at Bucks County Playhouse's Barn Cabaret Series

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American Idol's Alyssa Wray will return to New Hope for one night only with her cabaret show “Alyssa Wray Golden Age Through Today – My Way!” with Jordan Amir on piano on Sunday, April 2026,2026 at 7:00pm at Bucks County Playhouse's Playhouse Barn.

The event is part of the Playhouse's ongoing Cabaret Series, held in the intimate, historic Playhouse Barn just across the courtyard from the main theater.

Wray's cabaret is a love a letter to musical theatre—then, now, and in between. Blending timeless and classical songs with modern influences, Wray puts her own spin on the music that raised her, weaving in stories from life along the way. Accompanied by Jorden Amir and featuring songs from “The Sound of Music,” “Brigadoon,” “The Music Man,” “Camelot,” and more in an evening of reimagined beloved tunes, paired with honest reflections of humor and heart.

Tickets are $75 and include general admission, a beverage and light snack. On sale now at online or by calling 215-862-2121. Doors open one hour before showtime, and seating is extremely limited.

