Maya Hawke and KJ Apa to Lead THE SUMMER OATH Shakespeare Reimagining for Audible

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Maya Hawke (Stranger Things, off-Broadway's Eurydice) and KJ Apa (Riverdale) are set to lead the Audible original The Summer Oath, a contemporary take on Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost.

The ensemble cast also features Milly Alcock (Supergirl, Sirens, West End's The Crucible), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (Barbie), Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Peri Gilpin (Frasier). Created, written, and directed by Claire Friedman, the romantic comedy will premiere April 30 on Audible.

The Summer Oath follows bestselling romance author Livia Gaines (Hawke), who hasn't written a single usable sentence since her long-term boyfriend blindsided her with a breakup, an ironic twist for someone paid to make happily-ever-afters look easy. With her DEADLINE looming and her publisher threatening to cancel her contract, Livia retreats to a secluded Hamptons estate to finish her novel in peaceful isolation, joined by her two best friends, Zara (Nwodim) and Eloise (Alcock), who have their own reasons for escaping to the coast.

The trio makes a pact: a summer-long vow of absolutely no romantic entanglements. However, another housesitting group arrives, claiming equal rights to the property. Among these unexpected housemates is Ezra Keats (Apa), the college crush Livia never quite recovered from.

As summer temperatures rise and her DEADLINE looms, Livia must navigate her undeniable attraction to Ezra, friends who secretly abandon their promises, and the realization that the most authentic LOVE STORY she could tell might be the messy, unscripted one she's living. Perfect for fans of Emily Henry and Curtis Sittenfeld, this sparkling summer escape proves that sometimes the best plots are the ones we can't control.

The Summer Oath is executive produced by Britta von Schoeler and produced by Mark Valdez for Broadway Video.

Maya Hawke made her off-Broadway debut in 2025 in Signature Theatre's production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, playing the title role. She also played Robin in Stranger Things, portrayed “Anxiety” in Disney and Pixar's INSIDE OUT 2, and starred in and produced the Flannery O'Connor biopic, Wildcat, directed by Ethan Hawke.

Photo credit: Trevor Tweeten