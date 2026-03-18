Video: Tom Holland Returns in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer

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Spider-Man is back! The first trailer for the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand NEW DAY is here, featuring the return of Tom Holland and Zendaya, with Tony Award-nominee Sadie Sink making her franchise debut. The movie hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

The trailer picks up with Peter Parker four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves, including MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon.

Though New York no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself entirely to protecting his city by becoming a full-time Spider-Man. However, the demands on him intensify, and as the trailer teases, other challenges are in store for the superhero. His DNA seems to be mutating, causing a decline in his powers and leading him to seek help from Bruce Banner, who, like his friends, doesn't remember who him. Meanwhile, a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast for the upcoming movie also includes Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Spider-Man: Brand NEW DAY is written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and is based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor, with Louis D'Esposito and David Cain as executive producers.

The previous film, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, was a monumental success, grossing $1.9 billion worldwide. The movie starred Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, J.K. Simmons, along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man.