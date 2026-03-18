Laufey to Honor Miles Davis with 'Blue in Green' Cover During Lexus Event on Twitch

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Grammy Award-winning artist Laufey has partnered with Lexus for 100 Miles, a musical event streaming live on Twitch, Friday, March 27 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. The night will honor the legacy of jazz musician Miles Davis with the debut of Laufey's cover of Davis' "Blue In Green" and the reveal of a one-of-one Lexus custom vehicle.

"Miles Davis understood the roots of jazz - and then reinvented it. That spirit of honoring the past while moving it forward is what makes this tribute so meaningful," said Laufey. "Partnering with Lexus to bring this celebration to life felt natural. They get how creativity and innovation can move people, just like music does."

Streaming for fans everywhere, along with a small in-person audience of tastemakers and superfans, the event marks Laufey's debut performance on her all-new Twitch channel. Designed as an immersive performance, the event will feature a blend of familiar songs from her catalog alongside new material, including the premiere of "Blue In Green."

Originally recorded in 1959 as an instrumental by Miles Davis and released on Kind of Blue, the best-selling jazz album of all time, “Blue In Green” underscores Lexus’ latest national broadcast commercial, “Miles and Miles,” part of The Standard of Amazing: Electricity at Its Finest campaign that highlights Lexus’ electrified lineup.

In tribute to what would have been Davis’ 100th birthday in 2026, Lexus has tapped Laufey to develop her own take on Davis’ composition as an Amazon Music Original track, available exclusively on Amazon Music beginning March 27.

As part of the celebration, Lexus will also unveil the Blue In Green Edition RZ, a Laufey custom electric vehicle inspired by Miles Davis' composition. The vehicle weaves together subtle nods to Miles' legacy with personal touches from Laufey.

Earlier this year, Laufey took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time at the 68th GRAMMY Awards. The win is her second in the category, following a statue for Bewitched at the 2024 awards, which made her the youngest artist to win the honor.

A Matter of Time was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart (where it continues to hold a spot in the top 10). In January, Laufey was presented with Icelandic knighthood, the prestigious Order of the Falcon, by President Halla Tómasdóttir.

Laufey is currently on tour throughout the U.K. and Europe, with a much-anticipated Coachella appearance upcoming next month. The run follows a sold-out North American leg last year, which saw Laufey headline two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, two nights at the Crypto.com Arena, and many more.

Laufey’s first children’s book, Mei Mei The Bunny, is set for release on April 21 via Penguin Random House. A live album, A Matter of Time: Live at Madison Square Garden, is set for release on April 18 for Record Store Day.