Review: AS YOU LIKE IT at Folger Theatre

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The new vision of As You Like It at Folger Theatre is offered as a “love note to D.C.,” contrasting the staid and monumental environment of the federal seat of power with the vibrancy, culture and neighborly traditions of the District’s communities.

The result is a production that feels both timeless and unmistakably local – a Shakespearean comedy that rings true not just in the marble halls of Washington, but in the city’s living, breathing neighborhoods.

Ahmad Kamal (Touchstone)

Photo by Brittany Diliberto

Shakespeare’s beloved comedy contrasts characters trapped within the constraints of a rigid political court and those in the freer world in the Forest of Arden. In the local interpretation envisioned by Folger’s Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels and directed by Timothy Douglas, the tension of the rigid institutional D.C. “court” is distinctively different from the openness and deep connections of hometown Washington. This new local focus brings a contemporary energy to the tensions Shakespeare penned over 400 years ago.

In As You Like It, cousins Rosalind and Celia flee a corrupt court and find freedom in the D.C.-inspired Forest of Arden, where Duke Senior and his followers live simply and freely. For safety, the cousins don disguises – Rosalind as a boy named Ganymede and Celia as a shepherdess. Rosalind’s love interest, Orlando, fleeing his cruel brother, also finds refuge there and unknowingly pours his heart out to Ganymede, not realizing it’s Rosalind in disguise. Around them, jesters, thinkers, and silly lovers bring humor and heart, contrasting the stiff, dangerous court with the heart and the openness of Arden.

Manu Kumasi (Orlando), Tsilala Brock (Rosalind), Sabrina Lynne Sawyer (Celia)

and Tarrance Fleming (Ollie)

Photo by Brittany Diliberto

The play’s shift from palace to forest mirrors Washington, D.C. itself – more than politics and monuments, it’s a city of deep roots and fierce pride that thrives beyond the spotlight.

The production features a wonderfully strong and endearing ensemble. All are memorable and charismatic. They fit together seamlessly. Most are double-cast, presenting more than one genuine and believable character.

Centering the production is Tsilala Brock as Rosalind, the intelligent, witty and resilient heroine. Brock is commanding in the role, substantial, strong and funny.

Tsilala Brock (Rosalind)

Photo by Brittany Diliberto

Paired as cousin, counsel and dear friend, Sabrina Lynne Sawyer as Celia is sure and smart. Celia abandons a luxurious life to join her cherished cousin in exile in the Forest of Arden disguised as Aliena. Sawyer plumbs the role for humor, smarts and sentiment.

Manu Kumasi is an endearing, attractive and wholly honorable Orlando. Kumasi brings depth and charisma to Orlando who was denied an inheritance and education by his older brother Oliver. His Orlando passionately proves his abiding love for Rosalind and he strengthens his courageous, forgiving nature in the Forest of Arden.

Ahmad Kamal as Touchstone ably contrasts the character’s bawdy wit and deeply human insight. Nicely paired is Raven Lorraine as both Corin, the wise shepherd of Arden, and as the giddy and puffed-up Phebe. Joey Collins is exceptional and almost unrecognizable in the dual roles of the devoted and uptight servant Adam in Duke Frederick’s court and the smitten Silvius with eyes only for Phoebe. Terrence Fleming as older brother Oliver, initially full of hatred and neglect, is a strong foil to Orlando; Oliver’s arc of transformation is interesting to observe.

Terrance Fleming (Ollie) and Manu Kumasi (Orlando)

Photo by Brittany Diliberto

Nikkole Salter has presence as the observant, melancholy Jaques. Salter delivers some of the most noted words of Shakespeare: “all the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players…” She pairs evenly with the commanding Jefferson A. Russell as the banished Duke Senior who finds solace and freedom in the Forest of Arden. Russell also portrays the antagonist, the usurping Duke Frederick who causes anarchy and chaos.

Threading through is John Sygar as muse, narrator and accomplished musician. He brings us courtier Le Beau and cheerful attendant Amiens with a clear and compelling voice. We want to hear more. He also serves as the production’s musical director. The music is essential to the program and Sygar’s sweet and captivating vocals enhance the production.

However, the large ensemble numbers that open and close the production are an unfortunate disconnect. KOKAYI is composer, sound designer Miki Vale created the original lyrics. The music incorporates strains of D.C.’s go-go.

Cast of As You Like It

Photo by Brittany Diliberto

Scenic Designer Gisela Estrada transitions from a gray and dismal federal backdrop to the vibrancy of D.C.’s murals, parks and vibrant neighborhoods. The transition from the government center to the local “Arden” core brings light and energy – it is a beautiful shift. Minjoo Kim’s lighting design augments the change from federal to local, particularly the neon columns that transition from scene to scene.

Celeste Jennings’s costumes move us from the uptight court of Duke Frederick to the more open and free world of the Forest of Arden. The costuming is also essential in the transition of actors playing multiple roles.

Folger’s As You Like It is a vibrant and intriguing reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s beloved work that centers the play in our local community. It is immediate and recognizable. With a strong company and a unique perspective this is an important reinterpretation that shouldn’t be missed.

Run time: 2:30 including one 15-minute intermission

As You Like It by William Shakespeare, envisioned by Karen Ann Daniels and directed by Timothy Douglas, is presented by the Folger Theatre. It is performed at the Folger Shakespeare Library, 201 East Capitol St SE, Washington, DC. The production runs through April 12, 2026, with performances on generally on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and schedule, accessible performance information, special events, attendance policies and further information visit the company's website.

Cast: Tsilala Brock (Rosalind), Joey Collins (Adam, Silvius), Terrance Fleming (Ollie), Ahmad Kamal (Touchstone), Manu Kumasi (Orlando), Raven Lorraine (Corin, Phebe), Jefferson A. Russell (Duke Senior, Duke Frederick), Nikkole Salter (Jaques), Sabrina Lynne Sawyer (Celia), John Sygar (LeBeau, Amiens, Musician).

Creative Team: Timothy Douglas (Director), Karen Ann Daniels (Adaptor), Tony Thomas (Choreographer), Gisela Estrada (Scenic Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer), Miki Vale (Sound Designer and Lyricist), KOKAYI (Composer), John Sygar (Music Director), Otis Ramsey-Zöe (Dramaturg), Tori Schuchmann (Production Stage Manager).

Photography by Brittany Diliberto

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