Megan Hilty to Perform at Shubert Theatre for One Night Only Event

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Broadway and television star Megan Hilty is comiing to the Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 12, 2026. Hilty, recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the hit Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, will bring her powerhouse vocals and signature wit to the New Haven stage for this special concert event.

In addition to Megan Hilty's concert performance, patrons interested in attending the Shubert Theatre's annual Gala Benefit can purchase tickets through the Shubert's Development Department at 203.773.4339 and online at Shubert.com. Gala Patrons will experience the Megan Hilty concert from premium orchestra seats, enjoy an elegant pre-show cocktail reception featuring hors d'oeuvres and a signature cocktail, and a post-show glass of bubbly and dessert reception.

About Megan Hilty

Most recognizable for her portrayal of Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash, Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty is a dynamic performer both on stage and on screen. She recently completed her originating run as Madeline Ashton in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, earning a Tony Award nomination along with a Drama League Award nomination and two Broadway.com Audience Awards. A Seattle native and graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked and later originated the role of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway's 9 to 5: The Musical, earning multiple award nominations.

In addition to her Broadway career, Hilty has appeared on television in Annie Live!, Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, Difficult People, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Braindead, and Desperate Housewives, and starred in the series Sean Saves the World and The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. An acclaimed concert performer, Hilty regularly appears with major orchestras including the New York Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Boston Pops. Her solo concerts—featuring music from her celebrated stage and screen career—continue to sell out across the country.

EVENT: An Evening with Megan Hilty

DATE: Friday, June 12, 2026

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: Shubert Theatre, 247 College Street, New Haven, CT

CONCERT TICKETS: Concert tickets: $39–$100

Tickets are available:

• Online at Shubert.com

• By phone at 203.562.5666

• In person at the Shubert Box Office (Monday–Friday, 12:00–6:00 PM, and prior to performances)

GALA TICKETS

For Shubert Gala tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Development Department at 203.773.4339 or purchase online at Shubert.com.

Anthony Lupinacci

Director of Advertising and Community Relations

Shubert Theatre | 247 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Direct dial: 203.773.4311 | shubert.com

Owned and Operated by CAPA - A Connecticut Not-for-Profit Organization