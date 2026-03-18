BTS To Reunite on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Back-To-Back Episodes

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RM, Jin, SUGA, j‑hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of pop royalty BTS will reunite on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS will sit down for an in-studio interview and perform two songs. The interview and first song will air Wednesday, March 25 and the second song a day later.

The upcoming booking will mark their first U.S. late-night appearance as a full group since completing their mandatory military service. Their visit will follow the release of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20 and the global live performance “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG,” streaming March 21 on Netflix. Their feature documentary, BTS: THE RETURN, premieres March 27 on Netflix.

BTS last performed together on The Tonight Show during their BTS takeover in July 2021, which amassed nearly 120 million digital views and featured performances of “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.” While Jimin, SUGA, Jung Kook, Jin and j‑hope have each appeared individually since then, this marks the group’s first return to the show together since that time.

The March 25 episode of “The Tonight Show” will also feature Ariana DeBose. Chris Pratt and Charlie Day are set to appear on THE MARCH 26 episode.

The late-night talk show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It streams the next day on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.