Review: SCOTS, Pavilion Theatre

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Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie’s much-loved musical Scots returns for a major Scottish tour directed by Jemima Levick, produced by Raw Material Arts and in association with Beacon Arts Centre. Originally staged as part of A Play, A Pie and A Pint, Scots has wowed audiences at the Fringe and in New York and is now back with an extended script.

Scots is a whirlwind lesson of the history of Scotland told through the eyes of Scotland’s first toilet. It’s bizarre but it works, as the toilet (Tyler Collins) gives us a rundown of the parade of arseholes he’s seen over the years. Our lesson begins with the formation of ‘The Land of Scots’ and takes us through all the things that make our country great.

It’s a sensational cast that shows off the wealth of talent in Scottish musical theatre. Playing a variety of roles are: Katie Barnett, Richard Conlon, Yana Harris, Connor Going, Star Penders, Lawrence Smith, and Jenny Clifford. There are fantastic vocal performances across the board and everyone’s comedic timing is bang on. What makes Scots so special is the humour that is woven through a script packed with heart. It seems fitting that in a show about what Scotland does best, it features a lot of creative swearing.

Scots shines a light on Scottish inventions, overlooked women in history, gay rights and the bill that made Scotland the first country to supply free period products. It doesn’t shy away from the things Scotland got wrong, but the core message of Scots is that we work best when we work together and act with kindness and compassion.

Scots is a joyous romp through Scottish history with catchy tunes and a dynamic cast.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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