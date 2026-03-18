Video: IRON MAIDEN: BURNING AMBITION Documentary Trailer

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The official trailer has been released for Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition, the new documentary spotlighting the famed heavy metal group from Universal Pictures and Trafalgar Releasing.

Beginning May 7, 2026, the film is set to hit theaters for a limited time only in the US and Canada and on general wide release throughout the rest of the world. Tickets are on sale now here.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition charts five decades of one of the most iconic journeys in music history, utilizing deep access to official band archives.

The movie features Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, Janick Gers, Rod Smallwood, Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D.

Formed in East London in 1975, Iron Maiden has grown into one of the world’s most influential and enduring rock bands. Across 50 years, they have released 17 studio albums, sold over 100 million records, and performed almost 2,500 concerts in 64 countries.

The documentary arrives as the band continues its two-year “Run For Your Lives” world tour, which included a triumphant homecoming performance at London Stadium a short distance from where it all began five decades ago.

A recently announced, one-of-a-kind celebration named EddFest in historic Knebworth Park, England, on July 11, forms part of over 50 shows worldwide in 2026.

About Iron Maiden:

Iron Maiden were founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris and have grown to become one of the world’s most celebrated bands. With a steady recording output beginning with their self-titled 1980 debut, they have released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles, which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide.

They have played almost 2,500 live shows across 64 countries and were carried to some of these aboard Ed Force One, a Boeing 757 and then later a 747 piloted by singer Bruce Dickinson. They have been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award among many other accolades, most recently joining the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd with their very own Royal Mail stamp set.

Their beer, Trooper Beer, is now in its twelfth year and has sold in excess of 40 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries including six local variants in USA, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Australia. 2025 marked the band’s official 50th year and is being celebrated by a two year world tour entitled Run For Your Lives and a range of events and products including their first ever official hardcover visual history book, Infinite Dreams.