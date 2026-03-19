Take Our Spring 2026 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
Take our quick survey to be entered for the gift card drawing!
By: Team BWW Mar. 19, 2026
BroadwayWorld's research surveys are used by industry members to make decisions about productions, marketing, and more. We'd love to know more about your preferences.
The BroadwayWorld Research platform provides data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.
Take our survey for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and to help theatres and other entertainment venues make informed programming decisions for the future. Have your say and make your voice heard among industry professionals.
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