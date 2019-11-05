Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUFF CITY LAW on NBC - Monday, November 18, 2019
11/18/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Elijah and Sydney help a catholic teacher who is fired from her school after undergoing IVF treatment. Anthony gets involved with Briana's nephew when he is prohibited him from competing on the high school wrestling team. Guest staring Ana Mackenzie.
Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah's celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into THE FAMILY fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world ... if they can ever get along.
The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.
Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Michael Aguliar and David Janollari will executive produce.
"Bluff City Law" is produced by Universal Television in association with David Janollari Entertainment.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE VOICE on NBC - Saturday, November 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BLACKLIST on NBC - Friday, November 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, November 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL & GRACE on NBC - Thursday, November 21, 2019
Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah's celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into THE FAMILY fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world ... if they can ever get along.
The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.
Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Michael Aguliar and David Janollari will executive produce.
"Bluff City Law" is produced by Universal Television in association with David Janollari Entertainment.