Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
The show airs at 9:30 p.m. ET.
"Compton Around the Christmas Tree" - Dre realizes he's out of touch with his roots after Junior claims he's turned into a "valley dad," so he takes THE FAMILY to his hometown of Compton. Meanwhile, Bow tries to teach Jack and Diane about the spirit of giving by having them volunteer in Compton for Christmas on "black-ish," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy, Jeff Meacham as Josh and Katlyn Nichol as Olivia.
"Compton Around the Christmas Tree" was written by Steven White and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
ABC's "black-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
