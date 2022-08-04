Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Aug. 4, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, August 10, 2022 The remaining chefs are challenged with a "Winner's Mystery Box," curated by the Season 3 Champion, Christine Ha. The contestants are tasked with creating a Michelin-starred Vietnamese dish, but there's a catch - they must use every ingredient given to them in the all-new "Winners Mystery Box - Christine Ha" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season 12 of hit culinary competition MASTERCHEF brings back a batch of All-Stars for redemption in MASTERCHEF: BACK TO WIN. Summer's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, MASTERCHEF features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. For the first time ever, MASTERCHEF is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition's history, including two MASTERCHEF JUNIOR cooks now competing as adults! Twenty All-Stars will get a SECOND CHANCE to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to-date, all while being held to the highest standards in MASTERCHEF history. The MASTERCHEF contestants will face a challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown, USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys and compete in the fan-favorite RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen FROM VIKING.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip FROM the show here:



