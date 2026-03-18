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Disney Unveils 2026 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' Dates Featuring Stars From ZOMBIES, DESCENDANTS, & CAMP ROCK

The tour will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA.

By: Mar. 18, 2026
Disney Unveils 2026 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' Dates Featuring Stars From ZOMBIES, DESCENDANTS, & CAMP ROCK Image

Tour dates and on-sale information have been revealed for the next “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” of North America coming in Fall 2026, featuring stars from the “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” film franchises including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

This year’s “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” visits 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13th at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX.

An exclusive Disney+ Perks presale will be available beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada should visit here for more information. The public on-sale will begin on March 27 at 10 am Local Time and various VIP packages including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A will be available here.

Last year’s “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” performed to sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas, was named the Top Family Tour of 2025 by “Billboard” Magazine, and is nominated for Top Family Tour of 2025 by Pollstar. The tour yielded a Disney+ Concert Special and the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album. 

The all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock,” in a new arena production. The pop concert features a lineup of Disney stars including Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4,” “Camp Rock 3”), Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” “Camp Rock 3”), Dara Reneé (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”), Mekonnen Knife (“ZOMBIES 4”), Hudson Stone (“Camp Rock 3”), Swayam Bhatia (“ZOMBIES 4”), Kiara Romero (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”), and Alexandro Byrd (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”).

The evening will feature hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs in addition to choreography and special effects. The concert is a joint production of Disney Concerts, Disney+ and AEG Presents.

2026 “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” North America Tour

September 25      Palm Desert, CA             Acrisure Arena

September 26      Phoenix, AZ                    Mortgage Matchup Center

September 28      Los Angeles, CA             Crypto.com Arena

September 30      Inglewood, CA                Kia Forum

October 1             Anaheim, CA                  Honda Center

October 3             San Francisco, CA         Chase Center

October 4             Sacramento, CA             Golden 1 Center

October 6             Portland, OR                   Moda Center

October 8             Vancouver, BC                Rogers Arena

October 10           Tacoma, WA                   Tacoma Dome

October 11            Spokane, WA                 Spokane Arena

October 13            Boise, ID                        ExtraMile Arena

October 14            Salt Lake City, UT          Delta Center

October 17            Kansas City, MO            T-Mobile Center

October 18            Minneapolis, MN            Target Center

October 19            Chicago, IL                     United Center

October 21            Rosemont, IL                  Allstate Arena

October 22            Cincinnati, OH                Heritage Bank Center

October 23            Detroit, MI                       Little Caesars Arena

October 25            Cleveland, OH                Rocket Arena

October 27            Indianapolis, IN               Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 28            Pittsburgh, PA                 PPG Paints Arena

October 30            Ottawa, ON                     Canadian Tire Centre

October 31            Hamilton, ON                  TD Coliseum

November 1          Toronto, ON                     Scotiabank Arena

November 3          Boston, MA                      TD Garden

November 4          Worcester, MA                 DCU Center

November 6          Hartford, CT                     PeoplesBank Arena

November 7          Brooklyn, NY                    Barclays Center

November 8          Belmont Park, NY            UBS Arena

November 10        Newark, NJ                      Prudential Center

November 13        Philadelphia, PA               Xfinity Mobile Arena

November 14        Baltimore, MD                  CFG Bank Arena

November 16        Charlottesville, VA           John Paul Jones Arena

November 17        Washington, DC               Capital One Arena

November 19        Charlotte, NC                   Spectrum Center

November 20        Greensboro, NC               First Horizon Coliseum

November 22        Nashville, TN                    Bridgestone Arena

November 24        Sunrise, FL                        Amerant Bank Arena

November 25        Orlando, FL                       Kia Center

November 28        Tampa, FL                         Benchmark International Arena

November 30        Atlanta, GA                        State Farm Arena

December 2          Houston, TX                      Toyota Center

December 3          Dallas, TX                          American Airlines Center

December 4          Austin, TX                          Moody Center

December 8          Monterrey, Mexico           Arena Monterrey

December 11        Guadalajara, Mexico      Arena Guadalajara

December 13        Mexico City, Mexico         Arena CDMX


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