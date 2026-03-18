Disney Unveils 2026 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' Dates Featuring Stars From ZOMBIES, DESCENDANTS, & CAMP ROCK

Tour dates and on-sale information have been revealed for the next “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” of North America coming in Fall 2026, featuring stars from the “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” film franchises including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

This year’s “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” visits 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13th at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX.

An exclusive Disney+ Perks presale will be available beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada should visit here for more information. The public on-sale will begin on March 27 at 10 am Local Time and various VIP packages including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A will be available here.

Last year’s “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” performed to sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas, was named the Top Family Tour of 2025 by “Billboard” Magazine, and is nominated for Top Family Tour of 2025 by Pollstar. The tour yielded a Disney+ Concert Special and the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album.

The all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock,” in a new arena production. The pop concert features a lineup of Disney stars including Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4,” “Camp Rock 3”), Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” “Camp Rock 3”), Dara Reneé (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”), Mekonnen Knife (“ZOMBIES 4”), Hudson Stone (“Camp Rock 3”), Swayam Bhatia (“ZOMBIES 4”), Kiara Romero (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”), and Alexandro Byrd (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”).

The evening will feature hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs in addition to choreography and special effects. The concert is a joint production of Disney Concerts, Disney+ and AEG Presents.

2026 “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” North America Tour

September 25 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

September 26 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center

September 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

September 30 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

October 1 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

October 3 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

October 4 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

October 6 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 8 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 10 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 11 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

October 14 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 17 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

October 18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

October 19 Chicago, IL United Center

October 21 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

October 22 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

October 23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

October 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

October 27 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 28 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

October 30 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

October 31 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum

November 1 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 3 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 4 Worcester, MA DCU Center

November 6 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

November 7 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

November 8 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

November 10 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

November 13 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena

November 14 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

November 16 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

November 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

November 19 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

November 20 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

November 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

November 24 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

November 25 Orlando, FL Kia Center

November 28 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

November 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

December 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center

December 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

December 4 Austin, TX Moody Center

December 8 Monterrey, Mexico Arena Monterrey

December 11 Guadalajara, Mexico Arena Guadalajara

December 13 Mexico City, Mexico Arena CDMX