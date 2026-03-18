Disney Unveils 2026 'Worlds Collide Concert Tour' Dates Featuring Stars From ZOMBIES, DESCENDANTS, & CAMP ROCK
The tour will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA.
Tour dates and on-sale information have been revealed for the next “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” of North America coming in Fall 2026, featuring stars from the “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” film franchises including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.
This year’s “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” visits 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA and wraps on December 13th at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, MX.
An exclusive Disney+ Perks presale will be available beginning Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada should visit here for more information. The public on-sale will begin on March 27 at 10 am Local Time and various VIP packages including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A will be available here.
Last year’s “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” performed to sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas, was named the Top Family Tour of 2025 by “Billboard” Magazine, and is nominated for Top Family Tour of 2025 by Pollstar. The tour yielded a Disney+ Concert Special and the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album.
The all-new “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock,” in a new arena production. The pop concert features a lineup of Disney stars including Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4,” “Camp Rock 3”), Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” “Camp Rock 3”), Dara Reneé (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”), Mekonnen Knife (“ZOMBIES 4”), Hudson Stone (“Camp Rock 3”), Swayam Bhatia (“ZOMBIES 4”), Kiara Romero (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”), and Alexandro Byrd (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”).
The evening will feature hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs in addition to choreography and special effects. The concert is a joint production of Disney Concerts, Disney+ and AEG Presents.
2026 “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” North America Tour
September 25 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
September 26 Phoenix, AZ Mortgage Matchup Center
September 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
September 30 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum
October 1 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
October 3 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
October 4 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
October 6 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 8 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
October 10 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 11 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
October 13 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena
October 14 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
October 17 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
October 18 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
October 19 Chicago, IL United Center
October 21 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
October 22 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
October 23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena
October 27 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 28 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
October 30 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
October 31 Hamilton, ON TD Coliseum
November 1 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 3 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 4 Worcester, MA DCU Center
November 6 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena
November 7 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
November 8 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
November 10 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
November 13 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
November 14 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
November 16 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
November 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
November 19 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
November 20 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum
November 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
November 24 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
November 25 Orlando, FL Kia Center
November 28 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
November 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
December 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center
December 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
December 4 Austin, TX Moody Center
December 8 Monterrey, Mexico Arena Monterrey
December 11 Guadalajara, Mexico Arena Guadalajara
December 13 Mexico City, Mexico Arena CDMX
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