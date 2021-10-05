Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY REAL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Sunday, October 17, 2021
Melissa Joan Hart, Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert compete on this new episode!
Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game® and welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode's celebrity contestants include Melissa Joan Hart (playing for Youth Villages), Tituss Burgess (playing for Broadway Dreams Foundation Corporation) and Lacey Chabert (playing for NEW DAY Foundation For Families).
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns with its star-studded spin on America's Game® when season two premieres on its new night on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.
