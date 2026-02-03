Photos: Sam Underwood Returns To New York Stage In IVANOV

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out new photos of Sam Underwood in a workshop presentation of IVANOV, Anton Chekhov’s tragicomedy, marking his return to the New York stage. The limited engagement is presented at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space, located at 145 West 46th Street, with performances running through February 14.

Ivanov centers on a man in despair, beleaguered by obligation and disconnected from the capable, principled figure his community has long depended on. As Ivanov struggles to understand the source of his depression, the play examines emotional paralysis, social expectation, and the erosion of identity.

The workshop presentation is translated and directed by Laura Strausfeld, a Chekhov scholar, who approaches the work as a tragicomedy grounded in psychological realism. The production frames the story of a once-charismatic figure grappling with depression through a contemporary lens, while remaining rooted in Chekhov’s original themes.

Underwood is joined by an ensemble cast that includes Ivory Aquino, Spencer Aste, Evie Barenberg, T.J. Mannix, Amelia Mason, Booth McGowan, Kathleen McNenny, Jeﬀrey Omura, Akmal Tajihan, and Kimberlee Walker.

Performances take place January 29 through February 14 at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space, 145 West 46th Street, New York City.



The Cast of IVANOV

