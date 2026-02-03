Video: See Benedict and Sophie in Teaser for Part 2 of BRIDGERTON Season 4

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Bridgerton fans won't have to wait long for more of the fan-favorite Netflix series. Following the release of Part 1 last week, a new teaser trailer has been released for thehighly anticipated second part of Season 4, arriving on February 26.

The 45-second video previews the intense chemistry between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, which appears to be amped up in Part 2, featuring the characters as they circle a steaming bathtub. Like Part 1, the conclusion of the season will consist of four episodes.

In the new season, Bohemian second son Benedict refuses to settle down, despite pleas TO THE CONTRARY from matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). Until — at Violet’s masquerade ball, Benedict is awestruck by a masked, mysterious Lady in Silver. With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady’s identity. But in fact, his heart’s desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung).

When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?

Inspiring Benedict’s journey are the marriages of his siblings —including Francesca (Hannah Dodd) to John Stirling (Victor Alli), and Colin (Luke Newton) to Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who faces new challenges as a now public gossip columnist.

Series regulars for the new season include Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley)

Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley), Isabella Wei (Posy Li), Michelle Mao (Rosamund Li), and KATIE Leung (Lady Araminta Gun) round out the cast.