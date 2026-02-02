HBO Max to Debut Episodes of INDUSTRY and A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Early

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Season 4, episode 5 of Industry and season 1, episode 4 of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will premiere early globally on HBO Max on FRIDAY, February 6 at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET ahead of their respective HBO airings on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8.

Season 4 of Industry finds Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) at the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads. However, they are soon drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top. The eight-episode season 4 debuted January 11. Watch a clip from the upcoming fifth episode below.

Set a century before the events of “Game of Thrones," A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms follows two unlikely heroes who wandered Westeros: a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends. The six-episode season debuted January 18. Watch a clip from the upcoming fourth episode below.

