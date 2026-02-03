Video: Zendaya Makes a Jaw-Dropping Confession in New Trailer for THE DRAMA

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





A24 has released a new trailer for The Drama, the forthcoming romantic drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The movie follows an engaged couple (Zendaya and Pattinson) who are put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The trailer sees the couple play a pre-wedding game with their friends. After each person shares the worst thing they have ever done, it's Zendaya's turn to spill the tea. But her confession (unheard in the trailer) sends shock waves through the group, complicating her relationship with her husband-to-be and leading to trust issues and general drama as they prepare for the big day.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the movie also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

2026 will see Zendaya in several screen projects, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three (both also starring Pattinson), as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria.