Review: LOVE LIFE: WEST END UNITES AGAINST CANCER, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

On 1 February, some of the West End's most esteemed stars gathered for Love Life: West End Unites Against Cancer - a concert performance raising money for One for the Boys.

The charity aims to raise awareness surrounding male cancers, encouraging men to speak up when they notice a change in their bodies, or to ask for help when they need it. The hope is that together, we can break down stigmas surrounding masculinity, health and vulnerability - and save lives while doing so.

Unsurprisingly, this made for an emotional concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which, led by a powerful ensemble, featured hits from musicals including Company, Little Shop of Horrors and West Side Story. Among the performers, were some of the west-ends greatest talents: Bella Brown, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Tom Francis, Jordan Luke Gage, Lucie Jones, Ben Joyce, Ramin Karimloo, Melanie La Barrie, Joel Montague, Alex Newell, Diego Andres Rogriguez, Nicole Sherzinger, Giles Terera and David Thaxton.

While every performer gave their heart (and exceptional talent) to the show, there were a few notable standouts. Jordan Luke Gage’s, "Waving Through a Window", was delivered gently, with an emotional nuance that made every note that much more poignant. Alex Newall’s "I Am What I Am" was an absolute show-stopper and masterclass in getting the audience in the palm of your hands.

James Olivas’s and Diego Andres Rodriguez’s Dirty Rotten number brought some levity to the evening; with each demonstrating a real comedic talent alongside impressive vocals. The star of the evening was undoubtedly Bella Brown, who shone in every time she graced the stage. That being said, every performer brought something to the table, and deserves to be celebrated.

While the majority of the audience were theatre-fans (and therefore had to resist singing along), some context into what was being sung could have made for a tighter evening.

However, the evening was a reminder of what theatre does best - it brings people together. And, when the audiences got to their feet during the applause, that sense of unity was stronger than ever - especially as we were doing so for a good cause.

For more information about One for the Boys, click here.

