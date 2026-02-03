Photos: First Look At CROWN OF BLOOD Co-Producton From Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres 

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following their acclaimed collaboration on Death and the King's Horseman, Sheffield-based theatrical powerhouses Utopia Theatre and Sheffield Theatres have released production photos from their major world premiere co-production, Crown of Blood. The production is a Yoruba adaptation of Macbeth, the first of its kind to ever be seen on UK stages.

Crown of Blood is directed by the renowned Artistic Director of Utopia Theatre Mojisola Kareem and written by Oladipo Agboluaje. Crown of Blood was developed with the support of the National Theatre's Generate programme.

Casting includes an exceptional ensemble of talent including Nigerian stage and screen superstars Kehinde Bankole as Oyebisi and Deyemi Okanlawon as Aderemi.

They are joined by Omobolanle Akanbi as Gboun-Gboun, Jude Akuwudike as Opaleye / Kundi, Tunji Falana as Afiliaka / Awosika, Patrice Naiambana as Iwalagba, Adeniyi Olusola Morolahun as Ayan / Ashabi / Ayebami, Adura Onashile as Iya Agan / Iyanifa, Kayefi Osha as Moremi / Woman, Toyin Oshinaike as Arokin, Mo Sesay as Ashadele and Tope Tedela as Aremo Adekanbi. This bold and exhilarating new play brings together an ensemble of some of the most exciting performers working in British African theatre today.

Returning to Sheffield Theatres following her performance in Death and the King’s Horseman, Kehinde Bankole is a renowned actress and producer. She has appeared in productions at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and is known for making significant contributions to the world of cinema, lending her voice to animated characters in Disney original series and starring in blockbuster films as well as appearances in highly acclaimed movies on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. She has been recognised with prestigious awards from the likes of AFRIFF (Africa International Film Festival) and AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards) twice.

Adeyemi Okanlawon is a Nigerian actor, producer, and creative entrepreneur who transitioned to Nollywood in 2013 after a decade-long career in sales and marketing. Renowned for his dynamic range across drama, thriller, comedy, and historical epics, Deyemi has headlined more Netflix Originals than any other Nigerian actor. He was named the Highest-Grossing Nollywood Actor for two consecutive years (2020 & 2021) by FilmOne Distribution, contributing to over ₦2 billion in cumulative box office revenue from hits such as Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and earning Best Actor nominations from both AMAA and AMVCA in 2022.

Crown of Blood is a powerful retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth set during the civil wars of 19th-century Yorubaland. General Aderemi, fresh from saving the kingdom from invaders is promoted to Field Marshal, thus fulfilling the prophecy of the oracle. When the oracle says he will become King, Aderemi and his wife Oyebisi go on a bloody mission to ensure he sits on the throne.

Crown of Blood is a gripping story of power, betrayal and destiny, drawing on African storytelling traditions to explore what happens when a nation stands on the brink. With Utopia Theatre's signature fusion of drama, movement and music, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Artistic Director of Utopia Theatre Mojisola Kareem said: “Crown of Blood is a declaration that this story belongs to us too. I wanted to reclaim Macbeth through a Yoruba worldview where power, justice and spiritual authority are understood on our own terms.

“This is a male dominated world, but Oyebisi cuts through it with intelligence and purpose, proving that one voice can alter the fate of a kingdom. Removing the witches shifts the responsibility back to human beings and exposes how ambition corrupts when honour collapses. I want audiences to feel awe at the culture and the raw force of Yoruba storytelling as it meets this tale head on.”

Sheffield Theatres Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman said: “I cannot wait for audiences to experience Crown of Blood in the Crucible. This brand new play is an exciting reimagining of Macbeth, and under the visionary direction of Mojisola Kareem and the bold adaptation by Oladipo Agboluaje, it becomes a totally electrifying exploration of ambition and power. In my first season as artistic director, it felt vital to collaborate with Sheffield's Utopia Theatre again after the success of Death and the King’s Horseman.

“This new adaptation is a very important new piece of work; it asks the big questions of us all, and I feel the world needs to urgently ask these questions and indeed answer them. It is time to interrogate together in a space like The Crucible why and how power corrupts and great leaders can so quickly falter.”

The creative team includes director Mojisola Kareem, playwright Oladipo Agboluaje, designer Kevin Jenkins, movement director Ben Wright, sound designer Rob Hart, lighting designer Alexandra Stafford and co-composer & musical director - Kayefi Osha.

Crown of Blood plays at The Crucible Theatre from Mon 2 - Sat 7 Feb 2026 with a press night of Tue 3 Feb before transferring to Belgrade Theatre, Coventry from 11-14 Feb 2026 and the production will tour again in Spring 2027 including Kings Theatre, Edinburgh, 3-6 March 2027.

Tickets are on sale now at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.