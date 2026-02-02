Netflix Original Docuseries ‘Timelesz Project -Real-’ Premieres Worldwide

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Japanese boy band timelesz is featured in “timelesz project -REAL-,” a new Netflix Original docuseries now available to stream worldwide.

About the Series

Following the conclusion of their reality competition project -AUDITION-, which saw the group expand from a trio to an eight-member unit, timelesz returns with a new docuseries. timelesz project -REAL- provides an intimate look at the group's transition as they navigate their new identity. The series documents their preparations for a nationwide tour—featuring performances at two of Japan's premier concert venues—and follows the members to Los Angeles, where they underwent intensive training to strengthen their collective synergy and performance skills.

timelesz

- Members : 8 (Shori Sato, Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata and Taiki Shinozuka)

- CD Debut:2011

- Reincarnated: 2025 under their new name following a months-long Netflix Original audition process

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/timelesz/?lang=en

