 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Netflix Original Docuseries ‘Timelesz Project -Real-’ Premieres Worldwide

Following their historic audition process, the series tracks the group’s journey from Japan’s premier stages to the studios of Los Angeles.

By: Feb. 02, 2026
Netflix Original Docuseries ‘Timelesz Project -Real-’ Premieres Worldwide Image

Japanese boy band timelesz is featured in “timelesz project -REAL-,” a new Netflix Original docuseries now available to stream worldwide.

Check out the Netflix Watch Page here

https://www.netflix.com/title/82111864 

About the Series

Following the conclusion of their reality competition project -AUDITION-, which saw the group expand from a trio to an eight-member unit, timelesz returns with a new docuseries. timelesz project -REAL- provides an intimate look at the group's transition as they navigate their new identity. The series documents their preparations for a nationwide tour—featuring performances at two of Japan's premier concert venues—and follows the members to Los Angeles, where they underwent intensive training to strengthen their collective synergy and performance skills.

Netflix Original Docuseries ‘Timelesz Project -Real-’ Premieres Worldwide Image

timelesz

- Members : 8 (Shori Sato, Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata and Taiki Shinozuka)
- CD Debut:2011
- Reincarnated: 2025 under their new name following a months-long Netflix Original audition process
- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/timelesz/?lang=en

Official Links

Youtube: Music, performance clips and more videos.
Instagram
TikTok
X (Japanese only)
- Spotify

Additional Solo Accounts

Shori Sato's instagram
Fuma Kikuchi's instagram
So Matsushima's instagram
Takuto Teranishi's instagram
Yoshitaka Hara's instagram
Masaki Hashimoto's instagram
Shuto Inomata's instagram
Taiki Shinozuka's instagram　 

More article about timelesz

timelesz’ first album under the new lineup, “FAM,” is now available worldwide
- STARTO ENTERTAINMENT RINGS IN 2026 WITH 'COUNTDOWN CONCERT' GLOBAL STREAMING ON NETFLIX
FEATURE : WE ARE! LET'S GET THE PARTY STARTO!! - 74 IDOLS GATHERED in Kyocera Dome Osaka


Don't Miss a Japan News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos