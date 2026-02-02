Netflix Original Docuseries ‘Timelesz Project -Real-’ Premieres Worldwide

Following their historic audition process, the series tracks the group’s journey from Japan’s premier stages to the studios of Los Angeles.
Japanese boy band timelesz is featured in “timelesz project -REAL-,” a new Netflix Original docuseries now available to stream worldwide.
About the Series
Following the conclusion of their reality competition project -AUDITION-, which saw the group expand from a trio to an eight-member unit, timelesz returns with a new docuseries. timelesz project -REAL- provides an intimate look at the group's transition as they navigate their new identity. The series documents their preparations for a nationwide tour—featuring performances at two of Japan's premier concert venues—and follows the members to Los Angeles, where they underwent intensive training to strengthen their collective synergy and performance skills.
timelesz
- Members : 8 (Shori Sato, Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata and Taiki Shinozuka)
- CD Debut:2011
- Reincarnated: 2025 under their new name following a months-long Netflix Original audition process
- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/timelesz/?lang=en
