Joanna Gleason, Mark Linn-Baker, & Didi Conn Join ELSBETH Season 3 as Guest Stars

A new batch of guest stars has been announced for the third season of Elsbeth, all of whom with bonafide stage credits to their name. Episode 16 of the CBS series will see the appearances of Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), alongside stage and screen veterans Mark Linn-Baker (The Music Man, You Can't Take It With You) and Didi Conn (Grease, Lost in Yonkers).

According to Deadline, Linn-Baker will star as bookstore owner and literary critic Barney Corman, whose complicated relationship with local novelist Elliott Pope (Griffin Dunne) turns deadly. Conn is Barney’s widow, Beverly Corman, and Gleason is Elliott's first wife, Maura Davidoff, who exposed the details of their marriage in a tell-all.

Elsbeth follows the exploits of the title character (Carrie Preston), an unconventional attorney who works with the NYPD to help catch some of New York's most eclectic murderers. The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries. This season will also feature Broadway alum Beanie Feldstein as a guest star.

This casting announcement follows the recent news of a fourth season order by CBS, which will air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The ongoing third season of the show will return on Thursday, February 26 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT and streaming on Paramount+.

Across its three seasons, the series has featured appearances from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Lindsay Mendez, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.