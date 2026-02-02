Photos: First Look At TWO HALVES OF GUINNESS Starring Zeb Soanes

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for Two Halves of Guinness, the solo play celebrating the life and career of Sir Alec Guinness, starring Zeb Soanes. The production is currently touring the UK from Thursday, January 29 through Saturday, May 2, 2026, with a press night scheduled for Wednesday, April 22 at Park Theatre.

Written by Mark Burgess and directed by Selina Cadell, Two Halves of Guinness explores the life of Sir Alec Guinness across nearly seven decades of stage and screen work. Guinness appeared in close to 70 plays, more than 50 films, and numerous television dramas, earning two Academy Awards during a career that encompassed Shakespeare, the Ealing comedies, and major Hollywood productions. Despite this range, Guinness was famously concerned he would be remembered primarily for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.

The play traces Guinness’s personal and professional journey, including his encounters with John Gielgud, his work in classical theatre, and the performers and collaborators who shaped his career. The production blends biography with reflection, examining both Guinness’s public success and his private ambivalence about fame.

Soanes, an acclaimed broadcaster and actor best known for his work on BBC Radio 4 and Classic FM, portrays Guinness. In addition to his broadcasting career, Soanes has appeared in numerous BBC radio dramas alongside actors including David Warner, Toby Jones, and Simon Russell Beale. As a teenager, Soanes wrote a letter to Guinness expressing admiration and received a handwritten reply wishing him well, an exchange that now forms a personal throughline in his portrayal.

“Alec Guinness had an enigmatic quality that drew you into his performances — to join him in whichever game he was playing,” Soanes said. “His ability to inhabit such a vast array of characters, exploring the many faces of himself, was hugely appealing to me when I was growing up and inspired me to pursue a career in acting. Now, 25 years since his death, it is a delight to celebrate his remarkable talent — and in many of the theatres he knew.”

The creative team includes set designer Lee Newby and composer Eliza Thompson, whose work spans theatre, film, and television. The production is presented by Green Room Ents and produced by Julian Bird.

Additional tour dates for Two Halves of Guinness are expected to be announced.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes

Zeb Soanes