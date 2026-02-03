Photos: Birdland Jazz Club Sets Sail on the Jazz Cruise '26

Emmet Cohen hosted the cruise which featured 100 of the most acclaimed and celebrated musicians and vocalists in the jazz world
Emmet Cohen & Gianni Valenti
Michael Lazaroff
John Pizzarelli & Gianni Valenti
Gianni Valenti & Dee Dee Bridgewater
Gianni Valenti & Dee Dee Bridgewater
Gianni Valenti & Veronica Swift
Benny Benack lll, Veronica Swift, Mathis Picard
Mathis Picard & Veronica Swift
Emmet COhen & Veronica Swift
Shelly Berg & Veronica Swift
Veronica Swift & Janis Siegel
Emmet Cohen & Mathis Picard
Emmet Cohen
Mathis Picard & Emmet Cohen
The Jazz Cruise 26'
Emmet Cohen & Bria Skonberg
Isabella Leonardo, Gianni Valenti, Anat Cohen
Benny Benack lll
Benny Benack lll
Benny Benack lll
The Jazz Cruise 26'
Benny Benack lll & Emmet Cohen
Jeff Hamilton & John Pizzarelli
Jeff Hamilton & John Pizzarelli
Isabella Leonardo & Gianni Valenti
Eda Sorokoff, Isabella Leonardo, Bria Skonberg
Herlin Riley Quintet
Emmet Cohen & Benny Benack lll
Videos