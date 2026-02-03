 tracker
Photos: Birdland Jazz Club Sets Sail on the Jazz Cruise '26

Emmet Cohen hosted the cruise which featured 100 of the most acclaimed and celebrated musicians and vocalists in the jazz world

By: Feb. 03, 2026

Emmet Cohen & Gianni Valenti
Emmet Cohen & Gianni Valenti

Michael Lazaroff
Michael Lazaroff

John Pizzarelli
John Pizzarelli

John Pizzarelli & Gianni Valenti
John Pizzarelli & Gianni Valenti

John Pizzarelli
John Pizzarelli

John Pizzarelli
John Pizzarelli

Gianni Valenti & Dee Dee Bridgewater
Gianni Valenti & Dee Dee Bridgewater

Gianni Valenti & Dee Dee Bridgewater
Gianni Valenti & Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dee Dee Bridgewater

Gianni Valenti & Veronica Swift
Gianni Valenti & Veronica Swift

Benny Benack lll, Veronica Swift, Mathis Picard
Benny Benack lll, Veronica Swift, Mathis Picard

Veronica Swift
Veronica Swift

Mathis Picard & Veronica Swift
Mathis Picard & Veronica Swift

Emmet COhen & Veronica Swift
Emmet COhen & Veronica Swift

Shelly Berg & Veronica Swift
Shelly Berg & Veronica Swift

Kurt Elling & Veronica Swift
Kurt Elling & Veronica Swift

Janis Siegel & Gianni Valenti
Janis Siegel & Gianni Valenti

Janis Siegel
Janis Siegel

Veronica Swift & Janis Siegel
Veronica Swift & Janis Siegel

Emmet Cohen & Mathis Picard
Emmet Cohen & Mathis Picard

Emmet Cohen
Emmet Cohen

Mathis Picard & Emmet Cohen
Mathis Picard & Emmet Cohen

The Jazz Cruise 26'
The Jazz Cruise 26'

Emmet Cohen & Bria Skonberg
Emmet Cohen & Bria Skonberg

Isabella Leonardo, Gianni Valenti, Anat Cohen
Isabella Leonardo, Gianni Valenti, Anat Cohen

Benny Benack lll
Benny Benack lll

Benny Benack lll
Benny Benack lll

Benny Benack lll
Benny Benack lll

The Jazz Cruise 26'
The Jazz Cruise 26'

Benny Benack lll & Emmet Cohen
Benny Benack lll & Emmet Cohen

Camille Thurman
Camille Thurman

Camille Thurman
Camille Thurman

Jeff Hamilton & John Pizzarelli
Jeff Hamilton & John Pizzarelli

Jeff Hamilton & John Pizzarelli
Jeff Hamilton & John Pizzarelli

John Pizzarelli
John Pizzarelli

Isabella Leonardo & Gianni Valenti
Isabella Leonardo & Gianni Valenti

Eda Sorokoff, Isabella Leonardo, Bria Skonberg
Eda Sorokoff, Isabella Leonardo, Bria Skonberg

Herlin Riley Quintet
Herlin Riley Quintet

Emmet Cohen & Benny Benack lll
Emmet Cohen & Benny Benack lll

Gianni Valenti & Anat Cohen
Gianni Valenti & Anat Cohen

Anat Cohen
Anat Cohen

Photos: Birdland Jazz Club Sets Sail on the Jazz Cruise '26 Image

Gianni Valenti
Gianni Valenti




