AMERICAN IDOL To Stream Live on Disney+ Beginning in March

Beginning March 30, “American Idol” will stream live on Disney+ alongside its traditional broadcast on ABC. The hit competition show airs live Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, streams the next day on Hulu, and will also stream live on Disney+.

Additionally, the “‘American Idol’ Official Podcast” will debut on Disney+ and Hulu, coinciding with the start of the “American Idol” live shows. Each week, the podcast will dive deeper into America’s most iconic music competition series, exploring the performances and offering exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and expert analysis of the judges’ critiques.

“American Idol” returned for a new season in January, jumping to 8.27 million Total Viewers and a 1.04 rating among Adults 18-49 after three days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms.

On linear over three days, the “American Idol” season premiere was the No. 1 show of the night on broadcast and cable among both Total Viewers (7.23 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.72 rating), also earning its best premiere performance among Total Viewers in four years, since 2/27/22.

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, is now in its ninth season at ABC. The show features superstar judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, who help determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.

This season, “American Idol” will bring the Hollywood Week round to Nashville for the first time. Hollywood Week: MUSIC CITY Takeover will feature one round only as the hopefuls from all musical genres take the stage for a make-or-break performance, facing the biggest Hollywood Week cut in “Idol” history.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide

Photo Credit: Disney/Brian Bowen Smith