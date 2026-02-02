Fred Armisen To Host New Archival Music Docuseries for CNN

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian, actor, writer, and musician Fred Armisen will lead a new music docuseries for CNN. Currently untitled, the CNN Original Series will give fans a behind-the-scenes look into Universal Music Group's vaults, which form the world’s largest music archives.

Produced by UMG’s film and television division Polygram Entertainment, TIME Studios and Known Originals, the docuseries will premiere later this year as part of CNN Originals’ 2026 programming slate.

With Armisen as the host, viewers will explore pivotal moments in pop culture and the stories of the artists and songwriters who changed the course of history. UMG’s archives include a massive, highly secure vault within the Iron Mountain facility in Boyers, Pennsylvania, located 220 feet underground in a former limestone mine. The series will unearth artifacts, encompassing original recordings, master tapes, rare photos and performances, alternative album art and music videos, many of which have not been seen or heard publicly before.

“This series opens the doors to one of the most extraordinary music archives in the world, and Fred Armisen is the perfect guide,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “His deep connection to music and natural sense of wonder allow viewers a chance to experience music history up close, discovering the unexpected stories behind some of the most iconic sounds ever created.”

Will Tanous, EVP and Chief Administrative Officer at Universal Music Group, and Executive Producer said, “This series was born from a desire to show fans what it’s like to mine the greatest underground musical archive in the world – giving them a sense of the hunt, the challenge, the thrill of this work - as well as direct access to the dedicated experts who preserve and champion these incredible musical legacies. Fred’s singular blend of humor, fandom, and musical talent make him the ideal storyteller to reveal the intimate era-defining moments and unheard gems that form the foundation of popular culture.”

Executive producers for the series are Fred Armisen; Will Tanous and David Blackman for UMG; Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series; Jeff Smith for Time Studios; Doug Pray. The series is produced by Nicole Avant and Brad Roth; co-producers are Bruce Resnikoff and Madeline Post for UMG. Executive Producer Ted Skillman will also serve as show runner.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas