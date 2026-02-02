KATSEYE to Make Debut Appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two-time Grammy Award-nominated global girl group KATSEYE will make their first ever late-night appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

KATSEYE group members Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel and Manon Bannerman will hit “The Tonight Show” couch just days after performing at the Grammys, where they earned their first nomination for both Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

During their interview, KATSEYE will announce details connected to an exciting new partnership. The Feb. 4 episode of “The Tonight Show” will also feature guests Ethan Hawke and Myles Garrett with a musical performance by Nick Jonas.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.

“The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.