Video: Final Teaser Trailer for AMC's DARK WINDS Season 4

AMC has unveiled the final teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of the noir thriller, Dark Winds. Season 4 premieres on Sunday, February 15 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays.

The new season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime.

Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, Dark Winds stars McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn, with this season marking his television directorial debut. The series – also starring Gordon as Jim Chee, Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, and Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn – follows Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito of the Navajo Tribal Police solving mysteries on their reservation as it is besieged by increasingly violent crimes in the 1970s.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a roster of new cast members including Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland. John Wirth serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC