FOURTEEN AGAIN Extends Run Ahead Of World Premiere At The Victoria Wood Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Victoria Wood Theatre will present the world premiere of FOURTEEN AGAIN, a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Victoria Wood and a book by Tom MacRae. The production has added a final extra week to its limited engagement and will now run from May 1 through June 6, 2026, with a press night scheduled for May 7.

The newly announced extension brings the total run to 36 performances. The production will star Ria Jones as Lou and Sally Ann Triplett as Peggy, lifelong best friends reunited later in life after decades apart. Both performers previously collaborated with Victoria Wood during her career, including Acorn Antiques and The Angina Monologues.

Fourteen Again begins at a local slimming club, where Peggy and Lou reconnect after years of separation. Once inseparable as teenagers, the women now confront who they have become, reflecting on friendship, regret, humor, and resilience. The story incorporates Victoria Wood’s songs to explore memory, identity, and the passage of time through a contemporary lens. Additional casting will be announced.

The production will open in the newly renamed Victoria Wood Theatre, formerly The Old Laundry Theatre, with the official renaming taking place on May 19, 2026. The venue’s owners, Charlotte Scott and Roger Glossop MBE, longtime collaborators and friends of Wood, are producing the musical. Rehearsals will begin April 7, 2026, coinciding with the tenth anniversary year of Wood’s death.

Director Jonathan O'Boyle leads the creative team, with musical supervision by Nigel Lilley and choreography by Sammy Murray. The design team includes Roger Glossop (set design), Jason Taylor (lighting design), Caroline Hughes (costume design), and Sam Glossop (sound design). Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Ticketing Information

Fourteen Again will run May 1 through June 6, 2026, at The Victoria Wood Theatre, Crag Brow, Bowness-on-Windermere LA23 3BX. Performances are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Wednesdays (excluding May 27), Saturdays, and Thursdays beginning May 14. Ticket prices range from £25 to £40, with preview pricing available May 1–6. Box office: 015394 40872.