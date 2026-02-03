A MAN ON THE INSIDE Renewed for a Third Season at Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Man on the Inside, the comedy series led by Ted Danson, has been renewed for a third season at Netflix. From creator Mike Schur, the series was honored as one of AFI’s 2024 TV Programs of the Year, earning Danson multiple nominations, including SAG, Critics Choice, and a Golden Globe.

The second season of the series debuted on November 20, 2025. The series reached the Global Top 10 for five weeks and has a combined viewing of 45M+ views across both seasons through the end of 2025.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of 'A Man on the Inside,'" said Schur, who serves as the creator and executive producer. "It's a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases.”

In Season 2, Charles Nieuwendyk (Danson) is eager to take on another big undercover and gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. Who's making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school?

Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen), whose zest FOR LIFE awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he's been sent to unmask?

Meanwhile, his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion, while PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past.

The cast for the new season also included Stephanie Beatriz, Gary Cole, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Max Greenfield, stage veteran Stephen McKinley Henderson, Madison Hu, Sam Huntington, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, Linda Park, David Strathairn, and Jill Talley

Season 1 of A Man on the Inside followed Charles (Danson), a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, the series is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

Photo Credit: Netflix