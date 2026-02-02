Video: Sneak Preview Clip From the Season Finale of SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new sneak peek clip has been released from the season one finale of Spartacus: House of Ashur, which debuts this Friday, February 6, on STARZ. Watch the preview clip now.

In the finale episode, titled "Hail Caesar," Achillia returns to the arena to face her greatest challenge, while Ashur wrestles with the emotional fallout of his actions. Rick Jacobson directs the episode from a teleplay written by Steven S. DeKnight.

“Spartacus: House of Ashur," which follows the original series, asks the question: "What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled?" No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn’t a sin, it’s currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man’s world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts and offends the elite with every drop of blood.

The series stars Nick E. Tarabay (“Spartacus,” “The Expanse”), who reprises his role as “Ashur,” Graham McTavish (“The Witcher,” “House of the Dragon”) as “Korris,” Tenika Davis (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” Cabinet of Curiosities)“ as “Achillia,” Jordi Webber (Choose Love, “Prosper”) as “Tarchon,” Jamaica Vaughan (“Home and Away,” “800 Words”) as “Hilara,” Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth, “The Shannara Chronicles”) as “Messia,” Claudia Black (“The Nevers,” “Ahsoka”) as “Cossutia,” India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper, “Supernatural”) as “Viridia,” Jackson Gallagher as “Caesar,” Jaime Slater as “Cornelia,” and Leigh Gill (Joker, “Game of Thrones”) as “Satyrus.”

“Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” Rick Jacobson (“Ash vs. Evil Dead,” The Royal Treatment) and Aaron Helbing (“The Flash”, “Mortal Kombat: Legacy”) also serve as executive producers. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Photo Credit: STARZ