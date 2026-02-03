BTS Sets Comeback Concert Event and Documentary Film at Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix is partnering with HYBE to bring K-pop giant BTS to screens with a comeback event to coincide withtheir latest album, Arirang. BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang will debut on March 21, 2026, streaming live on Netflix from the Gwanghwamun in Seoul at 8 PM KST (4 AM PST / 7 AM EST). This is a ticketed event with more information to be shared at a later date.

The event will see BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook reunite on the global stage for the first time. This event comes on the heels of the announcement of BTS’ new album, arriving on March 20, 2026, and their world tour.

After the album release, the band will embark on a massive ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027), which will span 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

Additionally, a BTS feature-length documentary that showcases the making of their newest comeback album will also be coming to the streamer. From acclaimed director Bao Nguyen and renowned producers, This Machine and HYBE, BTS: The Return offers unprecedented access, following BTS as they come back together to begin their reunion, while reflecting on the journey that transformed seven Korean members into global icons.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS built one of the most devoted fan communities in the world. After completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, the seven members reunite in Los Angeles to make music together, returning to a shared creative space shaped by time apart and personal change.

As millions of fans await the comeback of the decade, BTS confronts quieter questions: how to begin again, how to honor the past without being bound by it, and how to move forward together. BTS: The Return will debut on Netflix on March 27, 2026.

ABOUT BTS:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo courtesy of HYBE