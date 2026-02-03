Interview: Tamara Kangas Erickson of GUY'S AND DOLLS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In 1986, Tamara Erickson was just nine years old when she appeared on the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres stage as Marta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music—the second child from the left, brimming with confidence and joy. At the time, no one could have predicted that this young performer would one day help lead the very theatre where her journey began.

Over the years, Tamara’s relationship with CDT has grown in ways few could imagine. From performer to choreographer, collaborator, and eventually a member of the ownership group 15 years ago, her path has been shaped by deep commitment to the art form and to the community that surrounds this theatre. Today, she steps into the role of President and Artistic Director during a time of change, while remaining grounded in the values that audiences have loved for decades.

This season also marks a personal milestone as Tamara makes her Main Stage directorial debut at CDT with Guys and Dolls. It’s a full-circle moment—one that reflects a career built on passion, trust, and a lifelong connection to this stage. We chat with Tamara to talk about leadership, legacy, Guys and Dolls, and the experiences, both in Minnesota and New York, that continue to shape her work.

You’re stepping into the role of President and Artistic Director during a time of change for Chanhassen. How are you approaching this new chapter for the theatre?

I’m approaching this role with the same energy and care that I’ve always brought to my work. While some responsibilities are new, most are really an expansion of what I’ve been doing for years. As an organization, we’ve always believed in staying true to what our audiences love while continuing to grow and evolve to welcome new audiences—and that philosophy hasn’t changed.

Michael Brindisi left a strong legacy here. In what ways has his influence shaped how you’re leading and programming the theatre today?

Michael always focused on finding the heart of a story. In our unique and intimate theatre, that approach has consistently resonated with audiences. For me, it’s about honoring that legacy—finding the heart in each story and surrounding it with the very best talent to bring it to life.

You’re making your directorial debut at Chanhassen with Guys and Dolls. Why did this show feel like the right place to start?

Guys and Dolls is one of the great classics of musical theatre, and it offers so many opportunities to make the material feel fresh and alive. The comedy and characters are smart and timeless, the music is glorious, and the dance is bold and exciting—it’s everything I love in a musical. It’s also my first time working on Guys and Dolls in any capacity, and I’ve always wanted the chance to take it on.

Tamara's first CDT production here in 1986 when she played Marta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music at the age of 9 (she is the second child from the left).

It’s a show many people think they know well. What are you exploring that may feel new for audiences?

At its core, Guys and Dolls is a love story. To me, the four principal characters feel very modern—they wrestle with the same fears, insecurities, desires, and passions we all do today. We’re leaning into those relationships and giving them a contemporary sensibility. Visually, the production will be exciting as well. The design team has gone above and beyond, Linda Talcott Lee’s choreography brings incredible variety, and Andrew Kust’s orchestra—along with these singers—will truly make the score soar.

What do you hope audiences walk away feeling after seeing Guys and Dolls?

I hope they feel thrilled, energized, joyful—and eager to tell all their friends about it.

What are some of your favorite local spots in Minnesota?

My number one is Perron’s Sul Lago in Prior Lake for Italian food. I’m also a big fan of Mr. Paul’s Supper Club in Edina. And The Smith in Eden Prairie is the perfect spot for a coffee date and an almond croissant.

You also spend time in New York City. Can you share some favorite spots there?

Keith McNally’s Balthazar for brunch or dinner, Temple Bar for a great cocktail, and The Grey Dog for brunch—all close to my neighborhood. I could go on and on; there are so many wonderful places throughout the city.

What do you enjoy about splitting your time between Minnesota and New York?

I get to New York about six times a year, which feels just right. It may sound strange, but New York is where I truly relax—it’s where I feel most myself. My daughters have also come to love the city. We see Broadway shows, enjoy amazing food and culture, and attend the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament every year. Being there expands their worldview, which I think is incredibly valuable. We feel very fortunate to have these experiences together.

Thank you Tamara for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are courtesy of Tamara Erickson